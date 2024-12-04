Budafest: What you need to know, events, parking and more

Downtown Buda will be packed this weekend for the city's popular holiday festival.

The 44th Annual Budafest kicks off on Friday night and runs through Sunday.

The celebration has activities for the whole family, including a snow play area, a craft and art market, a lighted parade and fireworks show.

There is rain in the forecast, but event organizers say the show will go on rain or shine.

Friday, December 6

The festival kickoff on Friday.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m.

The ornament market and carnival will also open at that time.

Saturday, December 7

Festival grounds open to the public at 12 p.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m.

The Lighted Parade down Main Street will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks are expected to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 8

The festival will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Reindog Parade down Main Street will begin at 2 p.m.

Budafest Parking

There is free parking for Budafest.

You can park for free at the following locations:

Buda Municipal Complex - 405 E. Loop Street

City Park Lots - 204 San Antonio Street

Downtown Lot 1 - Across the street from 204 Main Street

Garison Memorial Park - 711 Garison Road

Budafest Traffic

There are two detour routes for the event.

The detour is in effect on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.