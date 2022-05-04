Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco preserving history & providing education

You can step back in time at the Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco and get a look at some Old West transportation.

The museum is dedicated to providing a unique educational opportunity to step back in time. it has more than 200 unique buggies, carriages, and wagons. No two are the same and they date back from the 1860s to 1900s.

Several buggies were used in movies such as the remake of "True Grit", "Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter" and "There Will Be Blood".

Buggy Barn Museum officials say the expansion of the museum's collection and promoting the preservation of horse drawn transportation in history are two of the museum's primary goals.

One of the newest additions to the museum is the Pine Moore Old West Studio, located directly behind the museum. The town is available to rent for movies, television series, commercials, and even for parties, weddings, meetings, and more. It has a wardrobe area, meeting room/kitchen area, saloon, homestead room, barber/dentist room, stables, church, gallows, saddle shop, Texas Ranger office/jail, and a newly added 3,000 square ft building.