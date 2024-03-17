Texas man caught on camera running away after failing to break into home

Law enforcement is looking for a Texas man caught on camera trying and failing to break into a home, then running away when he was spotted.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted home surveillance footage from a home in west San Antonio where a man is shown attempting to force open the front door with a prybar on Saturday, March 16.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The suspect is seen approaching the house and knocking on the door, but when the residents inside didn't respond, the suspect attempted to force his way into the home.

One of the residents inside began screaming, and the suspect fled the location, says BCSO.

Deputies are looking for a heavyset Hispanic male with a mustache and glasses. He also has two tattoos on his forearms, one that says "Sofie" on the right, and one that says "Rosa" on the left.

Deputies are also looking for a potential second suspect who may have been acting as a lookout.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.