Woman tells deputies she shot man after being kidnapped, drugged in Gillespie County

Deputies are investigating after a woman called to report that she was kidnapped and drugged and had shot someone in Gillespie County.

On March 15, around 12:42 p.m., deputies tracked the woman down near a winery in the 10800 block of East US Highway 290, where they say she described the vehicle and the weapon used.

A deputy found the vehicle in the outside lane of westbound traffic and found a man dead in the front-seat area.

An investigator interviewed the woman at the local hospital while deputies gathered evidence.

The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office says this is an ongoing investigation and the man's name is being withheld until family members are notified.