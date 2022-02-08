Burn ban issued for unincorporated areas of Travis County

A burn ban has been issued for the unincorporated areas of Travis County. The burn ban, which is effective immediately, will expire on Wednesday, March 9, unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date.

"We’re expecting humidity levels to drop significantly beginning Tuesday afternoon, and that can lead to increased wildfire danger," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. "Therefore, a new burn ban is needed to ensure the public’s safety."

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.

