Burn ban issued for unincorporated areas of Travis County, expires Oct 27

A burn ban has been issued for Travis County.

The burn ban goes into effect Friday, September 24, and will expire on Wednesday, October 27, unless further action is taken by the county judge or county fire marshal prior to that date.

"We have thoroughly evaluated current conditions throughout the county and determined a burn ban is necessary to ensure the public’s safety," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. "Above-normal temperatures and minimal rain chances are expected to create drier, more dangerous conditions over the next seven to 10 days. Additionally, as the growing season ends, vegetation will dry out, which increases the risk of fire."

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire. Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621

