Burn ban lifted for unincorporated areas of Travis County

The burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Travis County has been lifted.

Even though the burn ban has been lifted, the Travis County Fire Marshal urges extreme caution when burning outdoors.

"Fortunately, wildfire danger is expected to decrease this week, thanks to cooler temperatures, increased rain chances, and elevated humidity levels," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. "The conditions have improved enough to lift the burn ban at this time. We’ll continue to monitor the weather conditions."

The Travis County Fire Marshal recommends residents have water nearby in case of a fire and call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

Residents should contact their local fire department before conducting outdoor burning. Anyone needing assistance determining which fire department you should notify should contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.

Additionally, outdoor burning must be conducted under state regulations found in Texas Administrative Code Section 30 TAC 111.219 or summarized on the Travis County website.