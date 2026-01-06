Burn ban in Travis County extended to February

The Brief A burn ban has been extended in Travis County It was extended to Thursday, Feb. 10 Residents are asked to urge caution when grilling or barbecuing outdoors



A county judge has extended the burn ban for Travis County.

What we know:

The Travis County burn ban was extended to Thursday, Feb. 10. This was due to continued dry conditions in the area.

"Extending this burn ban is necessary to reduce the ongoing risk of wildfires as dry conditions persist across Travis County," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Gary Howell. "Taking precautions now helps protect residents, property and first responders."

The burn ban applies to outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Travis County.

The Travis County Fire Marshal's Office is urging residents to use caution when grilling or barbecuing outdoors.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees a fire that may be out of control should call 9-1-1 immediately. Residents can receive burn ban status updates by texting TCBURNBAN to 888777.

If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.