Burn ban in effect for Williamson County due to 'severe drought conditions'

The Brief Burn ban in effect in Williamson County Ban is in effect for 90 days unless lifted or extended Ban is due to ‘severe drought conditions’, says the county



A burn ban is in effect for the next three months in Williamson County due to ‘severe drought conditions’.

What we know:

Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban effective Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The ban will be in effect for a period not to exceed 90 days unless lifted by Commissioners Court or the County Judge.

The county says the ban is due to severe drought conditions.

What does the burn ban prohibit?

The burn ban prohibits the burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings.

The ban also prohibits burning to clear land of trees, stumps, shrubbery, or other natural vegetation.

What is the punishment if violated?

It is a Class C Misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine up to $500 and enforceable by any duly-commissioned peace officer.