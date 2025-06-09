Burnet County Sheriff's Office searching for home burglary suspects

article

The Brief A Burnet County home was burglarized on Friday, June 6 The sheriff's office is looking for the suspects involved A red Ford van was seen leaving the scene



The Burnet County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspects involved in a home burglary last week.

The backstory:

According to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, June 6, around 6:05 a.m., a red Ford van drove into the Legends subdivision and burglarized a home in the 1900 block of Legends Parkway.

The van appeared to be an early 2000s model red Ford E series van. The van left the neighborhood and drove eastbound on FM 2342 toward Hoover Valley. The van then pulled into the parking lot of the Hoover Valley Country Store and sat there. After a couple of minutes, the van left and headed northbound on Park Road 4.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information in the case, contact the Burnet County Sheriff's Office at 512-756-8080 ext 23059, cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com, or CrimeStoppers at 830-613-0467.