Burnsville first responders shot: 2 officers,1 firefighter-paramedic killed

Several Burnsville police officers were shot — two officers and one firefighter-paramedic were killed — while responding to a domestic call on Sunday morning.

The City of Burnsville says police were called to the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South at 1:50 a.m. Sunday on a report of a domestic situation, where a man reported to be armed was barricaded with his family members.

After officers arrived, the situation "escalated," the city said. Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth were killed, while Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was injured by the gunman during their response.

At about 8 a.m., the suspect was reported to be dead. The other family members in the home left and are safe.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat.

Authorities identified the two officers and a firefighter-paramedic who were killed on Sunday.

The Burnsville police officers have been identified as Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge. The Firefighter-Paramedic has been identified as Adam Finseth. One other police officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was injured. He was taken to the hospital. He is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Elmstrand, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in August 2017 as a community service officer. He was promoted to officer in July 2019 and was part of the department’s mobile command staff, peer team, Honor Guard and field training unit.

Ruge, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in April 2020. He was part of the department’s crisis negotiations team and was a physical evidence officer.

Finseth, 40, has been a Burnsville Firefighter-Paramedic since February 2019.

Neighbors heard commotion, gunfire

A man who lives in the area told FOX 9 he woke up to a lot of commotion and loud bangs around 5:30 a.m. and then heard a lot of gunshots. He went to the window, where he saw a lot of police vehicles and police officers in the area. He described this situation as "really scary," noting he's thankful his children weren't home this weekend.

Another neighbor told FOX 9's Karen Scullin he watched police approach the house in formation when the barricaded man fired with what he says was a high-powered rifle from a second-story window. The neighbor said it was incredibly loud. He and his neighbors grabbed their guns because they didn't know what was happening.

The neighbor added the family who lives in the home with the shooter had five children, ranging in age from about 8 years old to teenagers.

Press conference planned Sunday afternoon

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement, the city said, "There is no ongoing threat, but due to the nature of the incident and the need to inform individuals and families involved, a statement will be provided at the media briefing with additional incident details."

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will support authorities with this investigation, Gov. Tim Walz said. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the incident.

A community vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The governor has ordered flags to be at half-staff starting at sunrise on Monday, Feb. 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.