Caldwell County seeks help identifying suspects in armed robbery

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CCSO says these two suspects robbed a cashier at gunpoint on June 27. (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying three suspects in an armed robbery.

Investigators say two of the suspects robbed a cashier at gunpoint at the Mi Pueblito 21 on Camino Real in Dade on June 27.

Then, they were picked up by the third suspect who was waiting in the parking lot.

The suspect was driving a dark blue Nissan single cab pickup with a bed-step and a white sticker on lower right corner of the back window.

Investigators say the suspects fled north on Calder Road.

If you have any information, contact Detective Sean Quinn at 512-359-4517 or sean.quinn@co.caldwell.tx.us.

