The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a credit card abuse case.

Investigators say a man made a large purchase with a stolen credit card at the Home Depot on Kyle Xing in Kyle.

The suspect (pictured above) had a bracelet on his left wrist.

If you have any information contact Detective Sean Quinn at 512-398-6777 Ext. 4517 or sean.quinn@co.caldwell.tx.us.