Caldwell County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with stolen vehicles
CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested in Caldwell County in connection with stolen vehicles.
The sheriff's office said they were assisted by Flock cameras.
The backstory:
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 1, Flock cameras alerted officials of a vehicle traveling through the Lytton Springs area that was reported stolen out of Bastrop County.
Deputies found and recovered the vehicle.
The driver, Hugo Lopez, was detained while deputies were investigating, and was later arrested.
Hugo Lopez
On Sept. 2, deputies in Lytton Springs received another report through Flock cameras regarding a stolen car from Austin.
Deputies found and recovered the vehicle, and confirmed it was stolen.
John Beech
The driver, John Beech, was taken into custody.
The Source: Information from a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office