Caldwell County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with stolen vehicles

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The Brief Two men were arrested in connection with stolen vehicles Both incidents happened in the Lytton Springs area this week The sheriff's office said Flock cameras assisted with the investigation



Two men were arrested in Caldwell County in connection with stolen vehicles.

The sheriff's office said they were assisted by Flock cameras.

The backstory:

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 1, Flock cameras alerted officials of a vehicle traveling through the Lytton Springs area that was reported stolen out of Bastrop County.

Deputies found and recovered the vehicle.

The driver, Hugo Lopez, was detained while deputies were investigating, and was later arrested.

Hugo Lopez

On Sept. 2, deputies in Lytton Springs received another report through Flock cameras regarding a stolen car from Austin.

Deputies found and recovered the vehicle, and confirmed it was stolen.

John Beech

The driver, John Beech, was taken into custody.