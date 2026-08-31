Police sweep Hutto ISD elementary school after report of shots fired near campus

The Brief Law enforcement search Hutto ISD elementary school Search came after report of shots fired nearby after school hours No students were on campus at the time of the report



Law enforcement has cleared the scene at a Hutto-area elementary school following a report of shots fired near the campus after school hours.

Hutto police say that "no evidence was found to substantiate the report" and "no indication of any incident was identified."

What they're saying:

Hutto ISD says that no students were on the Howard Norman Elementary school campus at the time as the school day had already ended and the aftercare program had already dismissed its students.

There were staff members on campus and were safely evacuated.

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Hutto police conducted a full sweep of the school inside and out, as well as deployed drones to search the surrounding area.

Police say there is no threat related to the campus or surrounding area related to this. Hutto ISD says that police are still investigating the origin of the report.