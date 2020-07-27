Caldwell County expected to decide fate of Confederate monument

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court is expected to make a decision on a Confederate monument.

Commissioners are meeting on Tuesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. and they are expected to hear the recommendation of a committee that was formed in June to address community concern over the monument.

The monument has been outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lockhart for almost a century. Many in the community called for the monument's removal in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Commissioners had considered action in June but ultimately decided they needed more input to come to a decision so the committee was formed.

The committee is expected to recommend action that would either repurpose, contextualize, or move the monument.

