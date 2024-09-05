Caldwell County tightens firearms restrictions in platted subdivisions

The Brief New firearms restrictions in Caldwell County unincorporated areas Firearms cannot be discharged in subdivisions on lots 10 acres or smaller There are some exceptions



Caldwell County has tightened firearms restrictions in platted subdivisions within unincorporated areas.

Commissioners approved an order on August 27 to prohibit the discharge of firearms in subdivisions on lots 10 acres or smaller.

According to the county, this restriction is the maximum allowed by state law.

Willfully discharging a firearm under these parameters is a Class C misdemeanor, and a Class B misdemeanor with previous convictions.

There are exceptions, including:

Peace officers on duty acting in an official capacity

Acting in self-defense

Acting in defense of a third party

Acting in defense of property

Waivers can be obtained by federally licensed firearm dealers or businesses that have areas for silhouette, skeet, trap, black powder, target, self-defense, or similar recreational shooting, if those operations were already in existence before the order was in place.

Requests for waivers must be submitted in writing to the Commissioners Court.

The county says that no waiver will be granted unless the applicant can clearly demonstrate that their operation will not impair public safety or otherwise constitute a danger to persons or property.

Read the full order here.