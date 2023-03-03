Camila Alves McConaughey on Austin flight that 'dropped almost 4,000 feet'; 7 people reportedly hurt

Camila Alves McConaughey, the wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, was onboard a Lufthansa flight from Austin to Frankfurt, Germany that experienced ‘significant turbulence’.

Flight 469 was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport Wednesday and seven people were taken to hospitals, officials said.

In an Instagram post, McConaughey said, "On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, seven people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere."

She continued, "To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming. The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

She thanked the hotel where they stayed and said, "@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue…"

All seven people on the flight who were taken to the hospital were believed to have minor injuries, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Michael Cabbage said.