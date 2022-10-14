Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs

Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone.

"I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained.

Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani Campbell, was born last week. She told FOX 7 Austin he is not sleeping well.

"Like when you talk about [his father] he'll cry, so I feel like he knows," she said.

Jeilani never got to meet his father, Camnik Campbell. The 27-year-old athlete, musician and DoorDash driver was shot to death in the parking lot of Austin’s Barton Springs Pool on August 25.

His body was discovered around 5 a.m. outside his vehicle. The car was riddled with bullets.

"He was ready to be a dad. So I just hope whoever they find whoever did it and fast," said Ramos-Campbell.

Campbell was born in New Mexico. He grew up in the Houston suburbs of Alief and Richmond, Texas. He attended East Central University in Oklahoma where he set a single-season record for tackles as a linebacker.

Campbell’s mother, Nikki Olton, told FOX 7 Austin her son was the youngest of 5.

"I want to like embrace [his son.] This is my second opportunity because the finality of death. You have to try to get used to a new life. I'm never able to hug my son again. And that was probably one of the hardest things on this side of eternity. I'll never be able to hear him laugh or see his smile and all the joy that he did bring… With the baby being here, I'm going to embrace that. Not out of emotion, but I want to do what Camnik would have wanted."

Olton told FOX 7 Austin she would like to sit down with the person or people responsible for her son’s death.

"Where they were. What was their thinking? What did they not have that would have probably prevented them from taking someone's life like this?" she added. "Camnik was about bringing out the best in people. How can I bring out the best in the person that did this to him?"

Anyone with information is urged to contact Austin Police: 512-472-TIPS (8477 or 800-893-TIPS (8477)

Both Olton and Ramos-Campbell have started GoFundMe campaigns.