'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs

It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.

"When I think about who Camnik is, the word beautiful soul comes to mind," said Nikki Olton, Camnik’s mom.

For Nikki and Alvis Olton, their son was their entire world.

"He had a contagious laugh. He liked his music. He liked this football. He enjoyed freedom and peace of mind," said Nikki.

His family were not the only ones who loved him. In fact, they say there is not one person who would say anything bad about their son.

"Camnik was all about family. Camnik loved people," said Alvis Olton, Camnik’s stepfather.

However, on August 25, their world came to a stop when Camnik was found dead in Zilker Park.

"I was floored because he is the very last individual that you would think would be taken out in this manner: a senseless, violent act," said Nikki.

Austin police say Camnik was found around 5 a.m. next to his car that was riddled with bullet holes. His parents have no idea how this could have happened.

"My soul is empty. They took Camnik from us," said Alvis.

His parents say their son moved to Austin months ago from their home in Houston because he believed there were more opportunities there.

In college, Camnik was a standout football player at ECU in Oklahoma setting a single season record for tackles as a linebacker.

In Austin, Camnik was a delivery driver for Doordash, a job his mom said he loved on top of his love for music.

Nikki says it is her duty now to continue fighting for her son's justice all while she continues to pick up the pieces of her broken heart.

"I’m going to miss my baby. The way he smells, everything. I'm going to miss him," she said.

There is a GoFundMe for the family of Camnik, to donate click here.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the Austin Police Department for an update in Camnik’s homicide case, but APD has not responded.