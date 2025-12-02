Camp Mystic announces 2026 reopening at Cypress Lake, details new safety measures

article

The Brief Camp Mystic will reopen its separate Cypress Lake property for the Summer 2026 season, following the catastrophic July 4th flooding. The camp is implementing extensive safety upgrades, including river monitoring stations and enhanced communication systems, to exceed new state safety laws. All sessions will be consolidated into 10-day terms at the Cypress Lake location; the flood-damaged Guadalupe River property will remain closed.



Camp Mystic announced on Monday that it will reopen its Cypress Lake property for Summer 2026 and outlined extensive new safety upgrades.

This marks its first major step toward welcoming campers back after 27 children and staff members were killed in July’s catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River.

What we know:

The camp released new details in a letter to families and an accompanying public statement, reaffirming its commitment to comply with, and exceed, the requirements of Senate Bill 1, otherwise known as the Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act, the legislative package enacted after the disaster.

Camp to consolidate 2026 sessions

Camp Mystic said all 2026 sessions will be held at Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, a separate property that did not flood during the July 4 storm. The camp plans 10-day sessions to accommodate girls from the Cypress Lake location and the flood-damaged Guadalupe River location.

Session dates for 2026 were included in the letter, with terms running from May 30, 2026, through August 9, 2026.

2026 Camp Dates

4th Term — May 30–June 9

5th Term — June 12–June 21

1st Term — June 24–July 3rd

6th Term — July 7–July 16

2nd Term — July 19–July 28

3rd Term — July 31–August 9

New safety measures and technology

Big picture view:

The latest letter details significant upgrades already underway at Cypress Lake, including:

Four River Sentry flood-monitoring stations, part of a regional network of 100 sensors being installed along watershed tributaries. The system uses a communication system made to detect rising water early and trigger rapid evacuations to elevated muster points.

Enhanced communication systems, including an outdoor PA system, cabin speakers, two-way radios with NOAA weather alerts, and redundant fiber-plus-satellite internet.

Upgraded power system, with expanded generators supporting the office, dining hall and critical infrastructure to maintain communications during emergencies.

Camp leaders emphasized that these improvements go beyond the requirements set by state regulators. The Texas Department of State Health Services finalized rules for the new laws on November 28.

Cypress Lake cabins built above the floodplain

Dig deeper:

The camp also detailed the flood-risk profile of the Cypress Lake property, which sits on a spring-fed lake connected to Cypress Creek, not the Guadalupe River. According to the letter sent by Camp Mystic, a 2018 engineering hydrology study ensured cabins were constructed above both 100-year and 500-year floodplain elevations.

Families will be invited to tour the facility during two open-camp weekends planned for April.

The camp reiterated that the Guadalupe River property, where the deadly flooding occurred, will remain closed due to extensive damage. Planning for long-term rebuilding continues, and leaders pledged no campers will ever return to structures that had water inside them on July 4.

A difficult return for families

What they're saying:

"Our decision to reopen Camp Mystic Cypress Lake is informed by our faith and our commitment to continue the nearly century-long mission and ministry of Camp Mystic," the camp said in Monday’s official statement. Leaders said they have received strong interest from families wanting a Christian camp experience for their daughters next summer.

In Monday’s letter, the Eastland family acknowledged that returning to camp brings "both hope and heartache" for many young girls.

"For many of your daughters, this return is not simple, but it is a courageous step in their healing journey," they wrote.

Enrollment information will be released soon, camp leaders said.