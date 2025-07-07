Camp Mystic confirms 27 campers, counselors die in Guadalupe River flooding

The Brief 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic have died in the recent Guadalupe River flooding. At least 10 girls from Camp Mystic are still missing. The total death toll for the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas stands at 82.



Officials with Camp Mystic have confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding on the Guadalupe River this past weekend.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly," they wrote in a message on the camp's website.

The camp did not specify how many were campers and how many were counselors who died.

At last check, there were still at least 10 girls from Camp Mystic still missing.

For the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas, the death toll stands at 82.

Most of the deaths happened in Kerr County, where at least 68 people have died, including 28 children.

A view of Camp Mystic, the site flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the holiday weekend, officials say crews have been able to rescue more than 850 people.

Statement from family of Camp Mystic counselor

The family of one of those who died at Camp Mystic shared a statement with media.

19-year-old Chloe Childress was a counselor there. Her family said:

"Chloe Childress lived a beautiful life that saturated those around her with contagious joy, unending grace, and abiding faith. Returning as a counselor to the place she loved so dearly, Chloe was looking forward to dedicating her summer days to loving and mentoring young girls at Camp Mystic."

"Our family was shocked to hear of the horrific tragic flooding in the hill country, and we were devastated to learn that our precious Chloe was among the victims. While we know that her joy is now eternal and her faith has become sight, our hearts are shattered by this loss and the similar heartbreak of other families like ours. We desire to grieve privately during this time and thank so many caring people, in advance, for respecting this wish. Please know we are grateful for every kind thought, your quietly spoken prayers, and the countless hearts of sympathy that are carrying us through these days."

"We thank you for kindly respecting our privacy as we celebrate Chloe’s life and mourn our incomparable loss."

Flooding deaths in other Central Texas counties

In Travis County, there were at least five deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Burnet County has at least three deaths confirmed.

Williamson County reports two deaths and Kendall and Tom Green Counties each have at least one death confirmed.