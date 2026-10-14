Camp Mystic flooding probe: Judge appoints new prosecutor, hearing over search warrants postponed

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The Brief A hearing over the Texas Rangers' search warrants for phone data belonging to 14 people linked to Camp Mystic has been delayed from Oct. 12 to Oct. 21. An attorney for the camp’s owners argues the digital search warrants are overly broad and could violate attorney-client privilege. A temporary prosecutor was appointed after the Kerr County district attorney recused herself due to personal and professional ties to the owners.



A hearing has been delayed as the Texas Rangers seek to uncover digital evidence in an investigation into Camp Mystic’s preparation and response to deadly flooding that happened in July 2025.

What we know:

The hearing was initially supposed to take place on Oct. 12 but was canceled and rescheduled to Oct. 21, according to the Kerr County District Clerk’s office.

What we don't know:

Officials did not give a reason for why the hearing was rescheduled.

Search warrants seek phone data

The backstory:

The hearing is in regard to multiple search warrants that were filed requesting phone data from 14 people tied to the Camp Mystic investigation.

The data requested includes everything from text messages, photos, deleted materials, browsing history, and more.

Attorney argues warrants are overly broad

The other side:

An attorney for the Eastland family, who own Camp Mystic and are named in the warrants, recently filed a motion arguing the warrants are overly broad and could reveal privileged legal material between attorney and client.

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What's next:

The hearing will determine how the investigation proceeds. The State has agreed to not review media obtained from the search warrants until further order of the court.

Temporary prosecutor appointed due to conflict of interest

Dig deeper:

A judge also signed and filed an order appointing a temporary prosecutor in the case after the Kerr County district attorney asked to recuse herself because of a conflict of interest.

The district attorney formerly worked with a member of the Eastland family and has close friends with ties to the family.