East Austin shooting leaves 1 injured; 3 suspects in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people are in custody and one person was injured following a shooting in East Austin Monday evening.
East Austin shooting investigation
What we know:
Austin police said on Nov. 23, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the M Station apartment complex at 2906 E MLK Blvd.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim is in critical condition, police said.
Three people are in custody.
What we don't know:
Police did not give the identities or age of the people involved.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department