The Brief One person was injured in a shooting in East Austin APD said the shooting happened at the M Station apartment complex on Monday evening Three people are in custody



Three people are in custody and one person was injured following a shooting in East Austin Monday evening.

East Austin shooting investigation

What we know:

Austin police said on Nov. 23, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the M Station apartment complex at 2906 E MLK Blvd.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim is in critical condition, police said.

Three people are in custody.

What we don't know:

Police did not give the identities or age of the people involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.