article

The Brief A 20-year-old woman died at a hospital after deputies found her with a gunshot wound at her Travis County apartment Friday night. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Iker Santiago Villanueva Soto at the scene and charged him with murder. Investigators have not yet released details regarding a potential motive.



A man was arrested and charged with murder Friday after investigators said he shot a 20-year-old woman at her apartment in Travis County.

What we know:

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers began receiving multiple 911 calls around 10:24 p.m. from people who reported hearing a gunshot.

One caller told authorities that a family member had killed his girlfriend and was suicidal, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the apartment complex off Wells Branch Parkway, where they said they found the 20-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the woman was in critical condition at the time. She was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive. Her name has not yet been released.

Santiago Villanueva Soto, 22, of Austin.

What's next:

A suspect, identified as Iker Santiago Villanueva Soto, 22, of Austin, was arrested at the scene, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said he has been charged with murder in connection with the woman’s death.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any further details regarding a possible motive nor the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim.