Camp Play Day at YMCA Camp Moody in Buda

From canoeing, angler education, archery, and a challenge course, there's free outdoor adventure for the entire family in Buda.

The Camp Play Day at YMCA Camp Moody event is being held Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1220 Old San Antonio Road.

Besides Camp Play Day, there are also day camps this summer that kids can participate in including the following:

Full Day Camp – For campers ages 8-13. Full Day Camp offers nine unique outdoor themed weeks that give campers the opportunity to connect with nature, make new friends, and explore new outdoor skills.

Half Day Specialty Camps – For campers ages 10 to 14. Specialty camp offers six unique weeks ranging for canoeing adventure to wilderness survival. This half day adventure camp is specifically geared for youth ages 10 to 14.