'Can I change my vote' Google searches spike following Trump tweet: What you need to know

More than 59 million Americans have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day – but some might be wondering if they can change that vote, according to Google Trends.

Google searches of the phrase "can I change my vote" peaked Tuesday morning in the U.S. around 6 a.m. ET.

One of the subregions where the phrase began trending was in Delaware, the state Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden represented in the Senate for 36 years.

Other subregions included battleground states such as Maine, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Iowa, Wisconsin and Arizona, according to Trend data.

While most states do not allow voters to change their early votes, there are some that do, with restrictions.

For example, in New York, if you have submitted an absentee ballot but change your mind, you can show up to your polling place during early voting or on Election Day and cast a vote, in which case the absentee ballot is set aside and not counted, according to the state Board of Elections.

In Michigan, voters who have sent in a ballot can submit a written and signed request to their voting clerk by 5 p.m. Oct. 30 requesting to have the ballot nullified, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Minnesotans who mailed in an absentee ballot had until Oct. 20 to request a new ballot from their county or city election office.

In New Hampshire, voters who submitted an absentee ballot can go to the polls on Election Day during the first hour they're open and vote in person, or before their absentee ballot is processed.

In Wisconsin, if time allows, a voter can cancel their original absentee ballot and request a new one – but they have until Oct. 29, the legal deadline for requesting absentee ballots by mail.

As of Sunday, the nearly 60 million Americans who have voted early in the 2020 presidential election suggest a record turnout this year. In 2016, 47.2 million early votes were cast in the presidential election, according to data from the U.S. Elections Project.

President Trump tweeted about the Google trend Tuesday morning and encouraged voters to "go do it," claiming without evidence that the trend "refers to changing it to me."

While Trump suggested the Google trend started "immediately" after his debate with Biden on Thursday, data showed the search did not spike until Tuesday morning, five days later.

