Candidates running for Austin City Council in 2020 election

Five Austin City Council seats are up for election this year with four incumbents hoping to be re-elected. Issues the candidates say are important to address in the city include the COVID-19 pandemic, health and economic disparities, and police reform.

A look at the candidates in each district. If you're not sure which district you are in you can look at a map here.

District 2

District 2 encompasses the south and southeast portions of Austin. With mayor pro-tem Delia Garza leaving her seat for the Travis County attorney spot, this is the only seat with no incumbent.

Candidates for this seat are David Chincanchan, Casey Ramos, and Vanessa Fuentes. Alex Strenger was a candidate at the time of FOX 7 Austin's airing of the candidate profiles but has since dropped out of the race.

Click here for more from the District 2 candidates on why they're running and the issues they want to address.

Get full details on the candidates by clicking on their names below:

District 4

District 4 sits in North Austin and is a bustling part of town that like many parts of the city continues to grow. Councilman Greg Casar is the incumbent in this district and is running against Louis C. Herrin III and Ramesses II Setepenre.

Click here for more from the District 4 candidates on why they're running and the issues they want to address.

Get full details on the candidates by clicking on their names below:

District 6

District 6 sits in the northwest part of town and Jimmy Flannigan currently sits in this council seat. Candidates hoping to unseat Flannigan are Mackenzie Kelly, Jennifer Mushtaler, and Dee Harrison.

Click here for more from the District 6 candidates on why they're running and the issues they want to address.

Get full details on the candidates by clicking on their names below:

District 7

District 7 encompasses North Central Austin. Leslie Pool currently represents the district and is running against Morgan Witt.

Click here for more from the District 7 candidates on why they're running and the issues they want to address.

Get full details on the candidates by clicking on their names below:

District 10

The District 10 race has the most candidates running and covers Northwest Austin. Alison Alter currently represents the district but Robert Thomas, Belinda Greene, Bennett Easton, Noel Tristan, Pooja Sethi, and Jennifer Virden are hoping to unseat Alter.

Click here for more from the District 10 candidates on why they're running and the issues they want to address.

Get full details on the candidates by clicking on their names below:

