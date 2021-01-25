Candle believed to be cause of fire that destroys Fayette Co. home

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says no one was hurt after a fire destroyed a home near Rock Hill.

Officials say the fire was reported on January 23 at just after 5 p.m. at a house on E. State Highway 159. Deputies and the Fayette Fire Department arrived and found the house heavily engulfed in fire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Assistance was requested from Ellinger and Round Top-Warenton Fire Departments and the fire was extinguished.

All occupants were able to get out safely and the Red Cross was notified to offer help to the victims.

Officials say the house and its contents are considered a total loss. They believe the fire was caused by a candle in a bedroom.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS