Don't be alarmed: Cannons brought to Pearson Ranch Middle School for history class

If you hear cannon fire and musket shots going off in the area of Pearson Ranch Middle School and Elsa England Elementary School this afternoon, don't be alarmed.

The students are having a unique opportunity to see artifacts from Texas history.

According to the Round Rock Independent School District, the artifacts and demonstrations are being done by volunteers with the Texas Rangers Association, Texas Buffalo Soldiers Alliance, and Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

The seventh-grade students at Pearson Ranch Middle School will be enjoying the demonstrations from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are reminded that RRISD campuses are closed to the public during school hours and school-sponsored events.

Don't be alarmed if you hear cannon fire or musket shots in Round Rock. The seventh-grade students at Pearson Ranch Middle School will be enjoying the demonstrations from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today.