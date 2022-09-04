Comal ISD investigating alleged racial comments at Canyon High School volleyball game

article

Comal ISD says it is currently investigating allegations of racial comments made at a recent Canyon High School volleyball game in New Braunfels.

In a letter posted Sept 3, acting superintendent Mandy Epley says that at Friday's game versus Hays High School, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.

Epley says that the district and administration for the school are "actively investigating" the allegations and that any student or group of students found to have made any sort of racial comments at any point during or after the game "will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible."

"Comal ISD and Canyon High School will not tolerate this sort of behavior as it does not represent who we are as a District or as a campus. The students, staff and community at Canyon High School have worked hard to create a culture of inclusion and acceptance," said Epley in the letter. "Any comments that a single student, or group of students, may have made are not reflective of the overall student body at Canyon High School or Comal ISD."

In the letter, Epley also apologized to the Hays High School players, coaches and community for "any inappropriate comments that may have been made," adding "Please be assured that we will get to the bottom of this issue and that Comal ISD will not tolerate any racially intolerant behavior."