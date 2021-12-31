Capital Metro offering FREE rides after 5 pm on New Year's Eve

Capital Metro is offering FREE rides on all services after 5 p.m. for those who need a sober ride home after celebrating New Year’s Eve.

CapMetro’s Night Owl service will be available until 3 a.m. through Saturday night, Jan. 1. The buses run between popular late-night destinations on 6th street and local neighborhoods every 20-30 minutes.

Night Owl routes include the following:

MetroRail, MetroRapid or the local MetroBus are also available but end earlier than the Night Owl service.

MetroRail operates between downtown and Leander until after midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

MetroRapid service runs until about midnight, 7 days a week, with service at least every 20 minutes after 8 p.m.

MetroBus operates throughout the city. Service ends between 10 p.m. and midnight, depending on the route.

Use CapMetro’s Trip Planner or the CapMetro App to plan your trip.

If you are out later than CapMetro service and need a ride, visit SoberRides.org to find an alternative option.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

New Years Eve final preparations underway in Times Square despite COVID surge

New Year's Eve: Omicron mutes celebrations as many hope for better 2022

Get to know Austin's fireworks ordinance before celebrating New Year's

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter