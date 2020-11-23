Capital Metro updates public on progress of Project Connect

Capital Metro held their first board meeting on Monday since the community voted in favor of Proposition A. During the meeting, members updated the public on the progress of Project Connect.

During the meeting, there were many updates, including improvements at the Pleasant Valley Super Stop are now complete. These improvements include larger shelters with benches, security cameras, and solar power towers.

Also, two additional facilities were announced: The Eastside Bus Plaza and the ACC Riverside location. At the Eastside Bus Plaza, CapMetro will be in partnership with the Capital Area Rural Transit Service. The new space will include dedicated bus bays, parking lots for some riders to park and ride, and a passenger waiting area. This new facility is expected to be open in early 2021.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

CapMetro President Randy Clarke said when it comes to CapMetro, it's about helping the community. "At the end of the day these systems are for the community," he said "We want them to be fair and transparent for everyone to participate”

The Austin Transit Partnership, which is part of Project Connect, is still looking for board members. The board will be made up of one city council member, one Cap Metro Board Member, and three community members.

Advertisement

Applications have been extended through December 2nd.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS