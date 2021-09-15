Capitol Police ask for support from National Guard ahead of 'Justice for J6' rally

U.S. Capitol Police have asked the Department of Defense for support from the National Guard ahead of the "Justice for J6" rally planned for this weekend.

"The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on September 18," Capitol Police said in a statement Wednesday.

One of the organizers of the rally, Matt Braynard, says he estimated on the event permit that 700 people will attend, but that it's difficult to know exactly how many will be there.

The rally is being held in support of those arrested in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Supporters say those arrested are "political prisoners," and allege they are being mistreated by the justice system.

Organizers are also calling for an independent investigation into the death of Ashli Babbit who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer. That officer has been cleared by both Capitol Police and the Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, Ashli's husband, Aaron, called for a peaceful protest. He said he hasn't considered attending on Saturday.

"More bloodshed at this point is not going to do anything in terms of getting justice for Ashli," he told FOX 5.

In a YouTube video, Braynard also called on rally attendees to be peaceful and respectful to all law enforcement.

Questions remain about whether far right and militia groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers will attend, but Capitol Police, as well as DC Police, are bracing for the event.