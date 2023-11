Capitol Police confront Pro-Palestine protesters outside DNC building

U.S. Capitol Police officers clashed with Pro-Palestine protesters Wednesday night in front of the Democratic National Committee Headquarters.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the department sent a message via X saying it was making arrests and working to subdue approximately 150 people who were "illegally and violently protesting" near the building along Canal Street and Ivy Street, Southeast.

Videos on social media appear to show officers trying to push back throngs of demonstrators on the steps of the DNC building.

FOX News has confirmed that all House office buildings are on lockdown, and USCP is not allowing anyone to exit or enter due to the demonstration on Capitol Hill.

As a result, South Capitol Street between Canal and E Streets, Southeast is closed, along with Ivy Street between Canal Street and New Jersey Avenue Southeast.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.