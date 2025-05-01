Expand / Collapse search
CapMetro bus crash in North Austin involving pickup truck

Published  May 1, 2025 12:05pm CDT
North Austin
    • CapMetro bus and pickup truck involved in crash
    • Crash happened at 54th and Duval St. in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Capital Metro bus and a pickup truck.

What we know:

First responders are on the scene of the crash at 54th and Duval Street. 

That's in the neighborhood near Airport Road and Koenig Lane.

FOX 7 Austin has seen at least one person that appeared to require medical assistance.

What we don't know:

It's not clear exactly how many people were involved in the crash or what caused the crash.

The Source: Information from FOX 7 Austin photojournalist.

