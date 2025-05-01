CapMetro bus crash in North Austin involving pickup truck

The Brief CapMetro bus and pickup truck involved in crash Crash happened at 54th and Duval St. in North Austin



An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Capital Metro bus and a pickup truck.

What we know:

First responders are on the scene of the crash at 54th and Duval Street.

That's in the neighborhood near Airport Road and Koenig Lane.

FOX 7 Austin has seen at least one person that appeared to require medical assistance.

What we don't know:

It's not clear exactly how many people were involved in the crash or what caused the crash.