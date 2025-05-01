CapMetro bus crash in North Austin involving pickup truck
AUSTIN, Texas - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Capital Metro bus and a pickup truck.
What we know:
First responders are on the scene of the crash at 54th and Duval Street.
That's in the neighborhood near Airport Road and Koenig Lane.
FOX 7 Austin has seen at least one person that appeared to require medical assistance.
What we don't know:
It's not clear exactly how many people were involved in the crash or what caused the crash.
The Source: Information from FOX 7 Austin photojournalist.