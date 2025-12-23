CapMetro's downtown station to temporarily close for Austin Convention Center construction

The Brief Downtown rail station will be closed from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5 Closure is due to construction on the Austin Convention Center Rail service will also not be available on Jan. 1 due to the holiday



CapMetro will be temporarily closing its Downtown Station due to construction on the Austin Convention Center.

What we know:

The closure is set for Friday, Jan. 2 through Monday, Jan. 5.

During the closure, construction crews will be relocating critical electrical and signal communications equipment used by the Downtown Station, says CapMetro.

Plaza Saltillo Station will serve as the end-of-line station during the closure. Riders will then be able to transfer to a dedicated bus that will transport them to and from Downtown Station.

Dig deeper:

CapMetro Rail will not operate on New Year's Day (Thursday, Jan. 1) due to the holiday.

What you can do:

CapMetro is encouraging its riders to allow for extra travel time during the closure and plan ahead with real-time service updates by:

Signing up for CapMetro alerts

Downloading the Transit App

Calling the Customer GO line at 512-474-1200