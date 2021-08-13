CapMetro expanding pickup service zones in Leander, Northeast ATX

CapMetro is expanding two of its pickup services zones.

The zones in Leander and Northeast ATX are expanding on Monday due to customer demand.

In the Northeast ATX zone, the new pedestrian bridge over US 183, Harris Elementary School, and two Foundation Community Apartments—The Jordan at Mueller and Leisure Time Village—will be included in the zone boundary. In the Leander zone, the Hills at Leander senior apartments and the Southbrook apartments will be included in the zone boundary.

Service in the Northeast ATX zone is available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and service in the Leander Pickup zone is available weekdays between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Beginning on August 21, Saturday service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be available in both zones.

CapMetro’s Pickup service takes customers to and from anywhere within the local service zone. Customers can request a ride directly from the smartphone app or by calling the Pickup Service Center at 512-369-6200. The wheelchair-accessible service picks customers up from their location within 15 minutes or less, according to CapMetro.

For more info on Pickup by CapMetro, visit capmetro.org/pickup.

