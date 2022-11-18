CapMetro to suspend MetroRail service Thanksgiving week
LEANDER, Texas - CapMetro will be suspending MetroRail service next week to continue construction and projects on the line.
Service will be suspended from Saturday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 27 so the transit agency can complete the Lakeline/Leander double-tracking project and continue construction work on the McKalla Station.
During the suspension, CapMetro will be operating a shuttle to serve Leander, Lakeline and Howard stations before heading to Downtown Station:
- Leander: Shuttle Route 454, Route 985 Leander/Lakeline Direct
- Lakeline: Shuttle Route 454, Route 985 Leander/Lakeline Direct
- Howard: Shuttle Route 454
Shuttles will not be available on Sundays or Nov. 24-25 due to Thanksgiving holiday service levels.
CapMetro will also offer alternative bus service from all MetroRail station locations to take riders downtown, although not directly to Downtown Station:
- Kramer (at Braker & Burnet or The Domain): Route 3 Burnet/Menchaca and Route 803 Burnet/South Lamar
- Crestview: Route 1 North Lamar/South Congress, Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs and Route 801 North Lamar/South Congress
- Highland: Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs
- MLK: Route 18 MLK
- Plaza Saltillo: Route 4 7th Street and Route 17 Cesar Chavez
CapMetro will also be operating a system-wide reduced Sunday-level of service on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. There will be no MetroExpress, Pickup, UT Service, Night Owl or MetroRail shuttle service on Thanksgiving Day.
There will be a normal Sunday-level of service for the day after Thanksgiving, but Pickup will also be available.
Anyone with questions or needing real-time information can call the Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200.