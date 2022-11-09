CapMetro continues service in Lago Vista, Manor following midterm election

article

CapMetro services will continue in the City of Manor and the City of Lago Vista, after communities voted in favor of Proposition A, which were ballot measures to continue their partnerships with the agency.

This is the fourth election since Project Connect was on the ballot in 2020 and the third election in 2022 where voters demonstrated that communities value and need public transportation in Central Texas.

In May 2022, Leander citizens also voted in favor of continuing their partnership with CapMetro.

"Although CapMetro services are strongly utilized across the region, cities are faced with tough choices due to limited funding. The agency understands why these measures are placed on ballots, but time and time again, Central Texans have strongly voiced their support for sustainable, equitable and robust public transportation. As the region continues to grow, CapMetro is prepared to grow with it, by increasing and providing more services throughout our communities," CapMetro stated.