CapMetro puts 46 new electric buses in storage after manufacturer files for bankruptcy

The Brief CapMetro pauses the use of 46 new electric buses This comes after the manufacturer, Proterra, filed for bankruptcy At this time, it is not clear when the 46 buses will be in service



CapMetro is hitting the brakes on the use of 46 new electric buses after the manufacturer of the fleet filed for bankruptcy.

"We are approaching a time when we will have 104 buses here in Austin, so a quarter of our fleet will be battery electric technology," says Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer Andrew Skabowski.

CapMetro introduced its electric buses in 2020. In 2021, the board approved nearly 200 electric buses, expanding the fleet, using two different manufacturers.

"About 58 of them will be new flyer electric vehicles, and 46 of them will be Proterra buses. We are going to focus on taking the 46 Proterra buses and placing them in storage," says Skabowski.

CapMetro says the buses are being pulled for two reasons.

"One reason is obviously to build our infrastructure, and the second reason is that Phoenix recently went through some changes. Proterra went bankrupt, they sold to Phoenix," says Skabowski.

During a meeting held last week, CapMetro stated the change has created a difficult route of communication with Phoenix when it comes to parts and technical support.

"We feel this one-year period and time will give them the ability to kind of shore up their operation. We have had numerous discussions with Phoenix on this," says Skabowski.

According to the transit system, the company agreed to delay the start of the warranty on the fleet for a year, from the date the buses were delivered.

"We are not going to be burning warranty, we will give them an opportunity to do what they need to do to strengthen their company, and also build the infrastructure we need in order to operate them," says Skabowski.

CapMetro plans to work with New Flyer and put close to 40 electric buses in service. CapMetro said there are currently 12 electric buses in service that have older technology.

"Our goal is to get good at that and concentrate on that, making it to where it is less, moving pieces, one vendor, one bus type, one charger type," says Skabowski.

According to CapMetro, plans are still on track for the 2024 construction of the North Austin facility to house the fleet.

At this time, it is not clear when the 46 buses will be in service. CapMetro does have a goal to eventually have a fleet of 400 electric vehicles.