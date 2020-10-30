CapMetro offering free rides all day on Election Day

Capital Metro is providing free rides all day to polling places on Election Day.

CapMetro has provided a list online of polling locations matched with transit options to help riders find which route will best help them vote.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Capital Metro is providing free rides all day to polling places on Election Day. (FOX 7 Austin)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Riders can also use the Trip Planner or CapMetro App and type “election” or “polling place” into the search bar, which will provide a list of voting options. The results will include polling locations in both Travis and Williamson Counties.

MetroBike is also offering a free 24-hour pass on Election Day. To access a free bike ride, customers can use the following codes on Election Day.

Advertisement

On the BCycle App: 2020VOTE

At a kiosk: 868320

For more information on CapMetro’s services on Election Day, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION COVERAGE