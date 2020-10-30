CapMetro offering free rides all day on Election Day
AUSTIN, Texas - Capital Metro is providing free rides all day to polling places on Election Day.
CapMetro has provided a list online of polling locations matched with transit options to help riders find which route will best help them vote.
Capital Metro is providing free rides all day to polling places on Election Day. (FOX 7 Austin)
Riders can also use the Trip Planner or CapMetro App and type “election” or “polling place” into the search bar, which will provide a list of voting options. The results will include polling locations in both Travis and Williamson Counties.
MetroBike is also offering a free 24-hour pass on Election Day. To access a free bike ride, customers can use the following codes on Election Day.
- On the BCycle App: 2020VOTE
- At a kiosk: 868320
For more information on CapMetro’s services on Election Day, click here.