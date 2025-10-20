CapMetro swears in RenEarl Bowie as police chief

The Brief The CapMetro Transit Police Department has a new chief RenEarl Bowie came out of retirement following more than 30 years as a Texas DPS Trooper Assaults on CapMetro bus drivers are still happening



The CapMetro Transit Police Department has a new chief. RenEarl Bowie was sworn in on Monday morning.

Who is RenEarl Bowie?

The backstory:

RenEarl Bowie has been promoted from captain of the department. He came out of retirement following more than 30 years as a Texas DPS Trooper.

The CapMetro executive vice president said they held a nationwide months-long search for a new chief. He said they narrowed down the candidates to four from Texas, Minneapolis, and New Jersey. He said Bowie’s experience stood out.

"As the new chief, what I want to do is build upon what the department has already been doing. CapMetro has a 3-prong approach to public safety, being the police department, dealing with our social workers and our public safety personnel, so we just want to continue doing that," CapMetro Chief Bowie said.

Dig deeper:

The department started operating in June, less than a month after a man was stabbed to death on a CapMetro bus.

"We can tell by the conversations we’re having, the engagements we’re having with our operators and the public that there has been a shift in public safety on our vehicles, transit centers, and bus stops. We’re looking at improvements daily," CapMetro Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Gardner Tabon said.

The Austin Amalgamated Transit Union President said bus operators are still being assaulted.

The new chief said safety is a priority.

"One of the things we’re trying to do is actually be seen and be out there. The first thing to stopping any crime is actually having some type of police presence, being some sort of deterrent factor, and that’s our goal first and foremost," Chief Bowie said.

Three new officers were also sworn in, bringing the department to a total of 14.

"This department was created to make sure that our staff knows that it’s safe but also that our transit community knows that it’s safe as well," CapMetro Board Chair and Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion said.

The CapMetro Transit Police Department is still hiring.