CapMetro rail service disrupted; pedestrian hit by freight train

CapMetro rail service has been temporarily disrupted after a pedestrian was struck by a freight train.

What we know:

CapMetro initially reported the cause as a "freight train incident"; however, TxDOT later told FOX 7 Austin that a pedestrian had been struck by a freight train at Cherrywood Road and 38th Street.

What you can do:

The transit agency is advising riders to speak with staff on the platforms for help in finding bus service between the Crestview and Downtown stations until further notice.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.