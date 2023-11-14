CapMetro to operate reduced service for Thanksgiving

CapMetro will have reduced service for the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

There will be reduced service on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, meaning no rail, no UT shuttles, no Night Owl and express, and no pickup service.

There will also be reduced frequency on select bus routes.

The next day, Friday, Nov. 24, CapMetro will be on Sunday service levels, meaning no rail, no UT shuttles, and no Night Owl or express service.

Pickup service will resume.