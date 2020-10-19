Car crashes into house on Preston Avenue, driver taken to hospital

First responders with ATCEMS, the Austin Police Department, and the Austin Fire Department are responding to the scene of a vehicle vs house collision in the 1600 block of Preston Avenue.

A witness who called 911 dispatch said the driver was unconscious, dispatchers were giving CPR instructions over the phone. When first responders with ATCEMS got on the scene, they were able to obtain a pulse again.

The driver was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas with a critical life-threatening medical condition. First responders are no longer at the scene, according to ATCEMS.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.