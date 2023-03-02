Car fire closes I-35 northbound frontage road at Riverside

article

A car on fire north of I-35 and Riverside Drive closed down the I-35 northbound frontage road downtown this morning, causing major delays.

The Austin Fire Department says they received a call at 8:04 a.m. about the fire at I-35 and Nash Hernandez Senior Road.

Officials say they were on the scene for 45 minutes and that the fire was quickly put out.

No injuries were reported.

The frontage road has since been reopened.