Car thefts on the rise: Tips from police to keep vehicles from being stolen

AUSTIN, Texas - As auto thefts rise in the area, the Austin Police Department is offering tips to help people keep vehicles from being stolen.

Police are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. (CT) to raise awareness about the growing trend in auto theft crimes. 

A demonstration is expected on recommended steps to protect yourself and your vehicle.

In a recent CrimeWatch, FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis found that the number of auto thefts in Austin is up almost 18 percent this March compared to last March. She spoke to one man whose vehicle was stolen and taken on quite the journey.