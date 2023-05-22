Police searching for suspect involved in East Austin vehicle theft

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the suspect involved in stealing a car, and later crashing it in East Austin.

Police said on March 18, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a call reporting a vehicle theft in the 3700 block of Werner Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects broke into a Kia Soul and drove away with the vehicle.

RELATED: Car thefts on the rise: Tips from police to keep vehicles from being stolen

The next day, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Alamo Street, where they found a white Kia Soul crashed into a home.

Security cameras show one of the suspects running away from the car after it crashed. Shortly after, the images show two other vehicles, a Kia Soul and possibly a Hyundai Elantra, leave the area at a high rate of speed.

Detectives believe both vehicles were stolen.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact the APD Auto Theft unit at atip@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.