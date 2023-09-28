Deputies looking for two suspects in vehicle burglaries in Kyle
article
KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff is reminding everyone to make sure their doors are locked, and to take their valuables and garage door openers with them, after two people burglarized unlocked cars in Kyle.
It happened September 25 in the Anthem neighborhood. Now deputies are hoping someone recognizes the suspects' photos.
RELATED: Round Rock vehicle thefts on the rise, data shows
If you have any information, contact Detective Matthew Abbott at matthew.abbott@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at (512) 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.